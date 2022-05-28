Saturday, May 28, 2022
Lata Mangeshkar's Book Showcasing Her Love For Photography To Be Released Soon, Reveals Sonu Nigam

Singer Sonu Nigam recently revealed that late singer Lata Mangeshkar had a great love for photography. Her family, friends and close ones will get a book published that showcases the photos clicked by Mangeskar.

Updated: 28 May 2022 4:52 pm

Late singer Lata Mangeshkar had swept the world off of its feet with her magical voice. Showcasing her life and her journey, Star Plus’ 8-episode series 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’ has come as a perfect treat to millions of her fans to get to know about the late Bharat Ratna winner.

While the majority of the audience had only known of her singing, few were aware that Lata Mangeshkar was an accomplished photographer as well who used to travel with her camera in her hand.

While 'Naam Reh Jayegaa’, has been seen bringing audiences some moments worth remembering from the life of Lata Mangeshkar, this time singer Sonu Nigam revealed on the show about her interest in photography. Sonu Nigam revealed, "Lataji used to love clicking photos. Whenever she had time she used to go on jungle safaris and used to click a lot of photos. In fact, she had a huge collection of photos, and very soon we will be expecting a book launch of her photographic collection."

Lata Mangeshkar passed away earlier this year.

