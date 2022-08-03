Aamir Khan: The Curiosity Of Going To Theatres Has Reduced Because Films Come On OTT Right After Release

Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is approaching its theatrical release and audiences can’t keep calm. But amidst all this fan frenzy, Khan has announced that he will not release the film on OTT at least for the next six months after the film’s theatrical release.

Khan feels that several films release on OTT soon after they hit the theatres, which is why the curiosity among the audience about going to the theatre and watching a movie has somewhat reduced. Talking about the same, Aamir Khan says, “One of the reasons primarily I think the curiosity of going to theatres has reduced because films come on OTT right after they come in theatres. They come on OTT very fast. So, I have always tried to keep a 6-month gap for my films. I don't know what the industry follows, but I like to keep a 6-month gap. So that's what I tried to do for all my films and up till now, we have managed that.”

The makers have been releasing titbits of the movie every now and then, and almost all of them have received a tremendous response from the fans. Considering Khan’s last film ‘Thugs Of Hindostan’ was a massive dud at the box-office, his fans are hoping that ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will bring his success streak back. Also, the Bollywood trade is expecting ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to do well so as to break the string of big flops which has been a constant feature in the last six months.

Besides Aamir Khan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya. It is an official remake of the Hollywood film starring Tom Hanks ‘Forrest Gump’. ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ will be released in theatres on August 11.