Kumud Mishra Explains How He Prepared To Play A Sexologist

Veteran actor Kumud Mishra who is playing the character of a sexologist in the upcoming web series 'Dr. Arora' shares how he visited clinics of sexologists pretending to be a patient as part of his preparation for the role.



In conversation with IANS, Kumud shared that before the beginning of the shooting, he had some misconceptions and inhibitions that he came out of, once he went through the journey of Dr. Arora.



Kumud told IANS: "Initially, when I heard the one-liner, I was interested to know the story, but at the back of my mind, naturally I had an inhibition. A subject like this where the central character is a sexologist was interesting and risky too. If the treatment is not right, everything can go wrong."



He added: "After hearing the story, even though I had enough details to understand the world of Dr. Arora, as an actor I had to do my research work too. So I visited a couple of clinics and interacted with sexologists pretending to be a patient."



According to the actor, the reason behind such ground work was to understand how a sexologist responds to a patient, considering that sex is a taboo topic.



"We tend to think that whenever we are talking about our problem related to our sex life, people would judge us," the actor continued, "Perhaps that is why there are lots of misconceptions, mostly created by social pressure.



"How a doctor reacts to that, do they judge you or they are behaving 'cool' or just with the right kind of compassion. It was an eye-opener and once the show is released, the audience will know."



Created by Imtiaz Ali, directed by Sajid Ali and Archit Kumar, the eight-episode web series 'Dr. Arora' also starring - Vidya Malvade, Shekhar Suman, Vivek Mushran among others, releases on SonyLIV on July 22.

[With Inputs From IANS]