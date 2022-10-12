Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Kritika Kamra To Star Opposite Pratik Gandhi In Netflix’s Upcoming Show 'For Your Eyes Only' 

In a rather fresh pairing, Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi are all set to feature together for the first time in 'For Your Eyes Only'.

Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi
Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 1:56 pm

Basking in the success of her recently released Whodunit 'Hush Hush', Kritika Kamra is now set to thrill the audience in 'For Your Eyes Only', an upcoming espionage thriller, which is a Netflix India Original. And guess what? The show will feature Kritika opposite ‘Scam 1992’ actor Pratik Gandhi. 

'For Your Eyes Only' is helmed by ‘Scam 1992’ writer Sumit Purohit, and will be produced under the banner of Bombay Fables Motion Pictures. The show is reportedly planned to be shot in three countries, and will stream on the OTT platform Netflix. 

A source close to the development reveals, "Kritika plays the female lead alongwith Pratik Gandhi and has a very pivotal role. The shoot for the show has already begun and the team will be shooting for a long schedule in Mumbai in October, followed by Chandigarh for the next schedule."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kritika Kamra (@kkamra)

'For Your Eyes Only' will mark Kritika’s first collaboration with Sumit Purohit, while Pratik Gandhi will reunite with his ‘Scam 1992’ writer in the show. 

Nonetheless, having begun her journey from television, Kritika broke the mould of a TV star and impressed the audience and critics on the silver screen by taking on daring steps and interesting characters. She has also carved a niche for herself on digital platforms and has given some impressive performances in ‘Tandav’, ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharwati’ and the recently released 'Hush Hush'. 

Recently, it was touted that in the second season of ‘Hush Hush’, Kritika Kamra would also be taking the limelight, owing to the turn of events in the climax. With interesting projects and impactful characters one after another, she has emerged to be one of the most dependable actors in the business currently

Pratik, on the other hand, was last seen in ZEE5 film titled ‘Atithi Bhooto Bhava’.

