Kriti Sanon: I Couldn't Take My Eyes Off Manisha Rani

Actress Kriti Sanon was left astonished by the performance of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' contestant Manisha Rani on the song 'Bekhayali', saying she couldn't take her eyes off the latter, adding it made her experience so many emotions.

On the 'Love Special' episode, the dance reality show witnessed the presence of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti, who came to promote their film 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'.