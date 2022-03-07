Naga Shaurya's 'Krishna Vrinda Vihari' To Release On April 22

Actor Naga Shaurya and actress Shirley Setia starrer ‘Krishna Vrinda Vihari’ will be released worldwide on April 22. The announcement poster sees the actor and the movie’s lead actress going on a ride on a scooter.

Movie Poster Instagram

By looking at the poster, the duo seems to have shared wonderful chemistry in the movie. Both are seen in traditional outfits. Shaurya will be seen as a funny character.

On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the first poster of the movie was launched. The actor donned a traditional look in the poster and he plays the role of Krishna in the film. The actor shared the poster on social media and wrote, “It’s a crazy experience & Krishna will be loved by all (sic).”

In the first look, he can be seen in a traditional avatar with a bottle. The actor can be seen flaunting his big smile as he flicks water with a leaf.

The film is produced by Usha Mulpuri, while Shankar Prasad Mulpuri is presenting it. Mahati Swara Sagar has rendered the music for the film, while Sai Sriram is handling the cinematography. The presence of star comedians Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Satya assure the film will be high on humour.

The actor is currently shooting for 'Phalana Abbai Phalana Ammai' that is directed by Avasrala Srinivas. It marks their second collaboration after 'Oohalu Gusagusalade'.