Kris Jenner Reveals That Kylie Jenner And Tyga Received Death Threats From Blac Chyna

American personality, Kris Jenner made a revelation as she took a stand in the ongoing defamation suit filed against the Kardashians by model Blac Chyna. In her testimony, Jenner opened on the relationship between Chyna and her son Rob Kardashian and also revealed about her rapport with Kylie Jenner who dated the model’s ex Tyga, according to Pinkvilla.

Page Six reported that Kris Jenner gave a shock when she talked about Kylie Jenner and Tyga receiving death threats from Chyna in the past. She mentioned that these are ‘alarming’ things so she decided to ‘keep it in the family’ and did not go to the police. Kris Jenner also told that Tyga had told her many times that Chyna had tried to physically harm him with a knife.

Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011 to 2014. After that Tyga and Kylie Jenner were in an on-off relationship between 2014-2017. The model has a son with Tyga and daughter with Rob Kardashian. Kris Jenner also addressed Kardashian and Chyna’s relationship saying, "It wasn’t that I was not concerned. They had a rocky relationship from the start … but I love second chances and I wanted them to win", via Page Six.

The lawsuit is worth USD 40 million and is filed by Chyna against Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian. She has accused them of a family conspiracy to tarnish her image and preventing financial income by cancelling the next season of show ‘Rob & Chyna’.