Kratika Sengar Dheer: On Social Media, A Lot Of People Harass Actresses For Gaining Weight During Pregnancy

Actress Kratika Sengar Dheer and her spouse, actor Nikitin Dheer, are expecting their first child. She has been posting images of herself on her Instagram, ever since she announced her pregnancy in November of last year. She also shared images from her pregnancy photoshoots. However, she received quite a lot of negative comments on several of those pics.

Kratika Sengar Dheer recently said that she received remarks stating that she doesn't seem pregnant enough. She went on to say that the trolls even accused her of lying about her pregnancy, saying that she was having her child via surrogacy.

In response to the bullying that celebrities experience on the internet when pregnant, Kratika Sengar Dheer told the Free Press Journal, "On social media, I notice a lot of people harass actresses for gaining weight during pregnancy. They appear to be brainless to me. Within you, a life is developing. As a result, expecting it to have no effect on your body is irrational. People waste their time pointing fingers and making fun of the sensation instead of honouring it.”

She said, "Everyone on the internet has an issue with something. When I wasn't pregnant, many said I 'looked pregnant.' However, now that I've conceived, I'm getting messages saying that I don't appear pregnant. Some even say we're having our kid through surrogacy since I don't seem pregnant enough to them."

Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer met while filming the 2014 film 'My Father Godfather', directed by Nikitin Dheer's father Pankaj Dheer. After dating for a brief time, they got married in September 2014. Last November 13, they announced their pregnancy.

Kratika Sengar Dheer was most recently seen in the television program 'Chhoti Sardarni'. Nikitin Dheer appeared in 'Shershaah' as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, with actor Sidharth Malhotra playing the lead role of Captain Vikram Batra.