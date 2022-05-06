Friday, May 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Kratika Sengar Dheer: On Social Media, A Lot Of People Harass Actresses For Gaining Weight During Pregnancy

Actress Kratika Sengar Dheer and actor Nikitin Dheer are expecting their first child. They got married in September 2014 and announced their pregnancy last year. However, the actress has been at the receiving end of some incessant trolling.

Kratika Sengar Dheer: On Social Media, A Lot Of People Harass Actresses For Gaining Weight During Pregnancy
Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 May 2022 3:18 pm

Actress Kratika Sengar Dheer and her spouse, actor Nikitin Dheer, are expecting their first child. She has been posting images of herself on her Instagram, ever since she announced her pregnancy in November of last year. She also shared images from her pregnancy photoshoots. However, she received quite a lot of negative comments on several of those pics. 

Kratika Sengar Dheer recently said that she received remarks stating that she doesn't seem pregnant enough. She went on to say that the trolls even accused her of lying about her pregnancy, saying that she was having her child via surrogacy.

In response to the bullying that celebrities experience on the internet when pregnant, Kratika Sengar Dheer told the Free Press Journal, "On social media, I notice a lot of people harass actresses for gaining weight during pregnancy. They appear to be brainless to me. Within you, a life is developing. As a result, expecting it to have no effect on your body is irrational. People waste their time pointing fingers and making fun of the sensation instead of honouring it.”

Related stories

Maria Sharapova, Five-time Tennis Grand Slam Champion, Announces Pregnancy

Watch: Bharti Singh Documents Her Pregnancy Journey

B Praak To Become A Father Again; Announces Wife's Second Pregnancy

She said, "Everyone on the internet has an issue with something. When I wasn't pregnant, many said I 'looked pregnant.' However, now that I've conceived, I'm getting messages saying that I don't appear pregnant. Some even say we're having our kid through surrogacy since I don't seem pregnant enough to them." 

Kratika Sengar Dheer and Nikitin Dheer met while filming the 2014 film 'My Father Godfather', directed by Nikitin Dheer's father Pankaj Dheer. After dating for a brief time, they got married in September 2014. Last November 13, they announced their pregnancy.

Kratika Sengar Dheer was most recently seen in the television program 'Chhoti Sardarni'. Nikitin Dheer appeared in 'Shershaah' as Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia, with actor Sidharth Malhotra playing the lead role of Captain Vikram Batra.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kratika Sengar Dheer Trolling Surrogacy Lying Pregnancy Free Press Journal My Father Godfather 2014 Film Pankaj Dheer Kratika Sengar Dheer India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court

PIL Filed Against SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' At Telangana High Court