Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kirron Kher As Basanti Recreates 'Sholay' Scene With Dharmendra

Kirron Kher, a judge on 'India's Got Talent,' joined guest Dharmendra to recreate a sequence from his film 'Sholay.' However, Kher couldn't help but blush on stage.

Kirron Kher As Basanti Recreates 'Sholay' Scene With Dharmendra
Actors Dharmendra and Kirron Kher Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 1:39 pm

When actor Dharmendra joins the set of a reality show, he never fails to surprise his fans. The renowned actor appeared on 'India's Got Talent,' where he recreated a scene from his hit 'Sholay,' with none other than Kirron Kher, who played Hema Malini's character.

Kirron Kher is one of the judges on the show, which also features Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. Dharmendra, dressed in a blue suit and cap, and Kirron Kher, dressed in a red saree, recreate a moment from 'Sholay' on stage in the promo shared by Sony.

Related stories

Kirron Kher On Her Ongoing Cancer Treatment: 'It's Something I Had To Accept'

EC Sends Notice To Kirron Kher Over Children In Poll Campaign

Chandigarh Gangrape: BJP MP Kirron Kher Says Victim Should Not Have Boarded Autorickshaw When She Saw Three Men Inside

Kirron Kher, who portrays Basanti and is played by Dharmendra, is shown taking aim with a handgun in her hand, with Dharmendra standing behind her, directing her. He retains his hands on her shoulders and tells her to close her eyes and take aim. She asks him, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?” Dharmendra places his palm over one of her eyes and instructs her to take aim, but Kirron Kher blushes. Dharmendra praises her performance by touching her on the cheek when she shoots a shot.

Shilpa Shetty bursts out laughing as she looks at the two and leans on a chair for support. Badhshah is also seen shouting and laughing for them before bowing respectfully in front of them.

The promo was well received by Dharmendra and Kirron Kher's fans, "@anupampkher sir where are you?" a fan wondered. In response to the video, several people used heart symbols and laughing emojis.

'Sholay,' which was released in 1975, was a hit. It also featured Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan, in addition to Dharmendra and Hema Malini.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Kirron Kher Hema Malini Dharmendra Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Movies India
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut On Backlash For Collaborating With Ekta Kapoor: ‘Nepotism Was Never My Problem’

Kangana Ranaut On Backlash For Collaborating With Ekta Kapoor: ‘Nepotism Was Never My Problem’

Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Film Next Week

Everything You Need To Know About Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar's Bride-To-Be

Shakya and Akira Will Be Attending Father Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Wedding

Keerthy Suresh, Sai Pallavi To Be Chief Guests At 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Trailer Launch

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A student wearing a headscarf arrives to attend the classes at Desheeya Vidhyashala Samithi PU College in Shivamogga. The Karnataka Government announced for the re-opening of the PU colleges for students following the High Court's interim order restraining students from wearing religious symbols inside the classroom.

Stand-Off Heads Towards Stalemate, And A Possible Climb-Down

Waves crash against the sea wall and Porthcawl Lighthouse in Porthcawl, Bridgend, Wales, Britain, as Storm Eunice makes landfall. Millions of Britons are being urged to cancel travel plans and stay indoors amid fears of high winds and flying debris as the second major storm this week prompted a rare “red” weather warning across southern England.

Storm Over Brittania

In this photo, suspected militants who were produced by crime branch for their alleged involvement in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts. A special court awarded the death sentence to 38 convicts for their involvement in the blasts on Feb. 18, 2022.

Capital Punishment For Ahmedabad Serial Blasts

India's captain Rohit Sharma, center, gestures as he and teammates walk off the field after their win in the second Twenty20 international cricket match against West Indies in Kolkata.

IND Vs WI, 2nd T20I: India Beat West Indies By Eight Runs, Seal Series

A man walks among the ruins of the old village of Vilar, submerged since 1954 when a hydropower dam flooded the valley, that have risen above the waters of the Zezere River due to drought near Pampilhosa da Serra in central Portugal.

Severe Drought Conditions In Portugal

A storm has blown a roof of an apartment house on a street in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

Storm ‘Ylenia’ Sweeps Germany Overnight