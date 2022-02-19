Kirron Kher As Basanti Recreates 'Sholay' Scene With Dharmendra

When actor Dharmendra joins the set of a reality show, he never fails to surprise his fans. The renowned actor appeared on 'India's Got Talent,' where he recreated a scene from his hit 'Sholay,' with none other than Kirron Kher, who played Hema Malini's character.

Kirron Kher is one of the judges on the show, which also features Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, and Manoj Muntashir. Dharmendra, dressed in a blue suit and cap, and Kirron Kher, dressed in a red saree, recreate a moment from 'Sholay' on stage in the promo shared by Sony.

Kirron Kher, who portrays Basanti and is played by Dharmendra, is shown taking aim with a handgun in her hand, with Dharmendra standing behind her, directing her. He retains his hands on her shoulders and tells her to close her eyes and take aim. She asks him, “Yuki dono aankhein band karke nishana kaise lagaungi (But how will I take an aim by closing both eyes)?” Dharmendra places his palm over one of her eyes and instructs her to take aim, but Kirron Kher blushes. Dharmendra praises her performance by touching her on the cheek when she shoots a shot.

Shilpa Shetty bursts out laughing as she looks at the two and leans on a chair for support. Badhshah is also seen shouting and laughing for them before bowing respectfully in front of them.

The promo was well received by Dharmendra and Kirron Kher's fans, "@anupampkher sir where are you?" a fan wondered. In response to the video, several people used heart symbols and laughing emojis.

'Sholay,' which was released in 1975, was a hit. It also featured Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Amjad Khan, in addition to Dharmendra and Hema Malini.