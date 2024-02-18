Kiran Kumar To Play Judge In 'Kaagaz 2', Says 'Courtroom Scenes Were Engaging'

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, ‘Kaagaz 2’, shared insights into his ‘significant’ role and opened up on working with Anupam Kher and late star Satish Kaushik.

Kiran is best known for his role in ‘Khuda Gawah’. He is also known for his work in the Hindi films such as ‘Tezaab’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Kanoon’ among others.