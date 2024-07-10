Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London

Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Wimbledon quarter-final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in London recently. They turned heads as they made stylish appearances. Sid and Kiara were seen in the stands enjoying the match. Both were in formals and complemented each other. Kiara opted for a pastel blue pantsuit, Sidharth, on the other hand, was in a white blazer, blue shirt, blue denims and wore a green tie. Kiara as usual looked gorgeous and Sidharth looked handsome. The couple posed for pics together before entering the venue.