Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra Exude Glamour And Elegance As They Attend The Wimbledon Quater-Final In London

Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani attended the Wimbledon quarter-final between Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev in London recently. They turned heads as they made stylish appearances. Sid and Kiara were seen in the stands enjoying the match. Both were in formals and complemented each other. Kiara opted for a pastel blue pantsuit, Sidharth, on the other hand, was in a white blazer, blue shirt, blue denims and wore a green tie. Kiara as usual looked gorgeous and Sidharth looked handsome. The couple posed for pics together before entering the venue.
A video of Kiara and Siddharth from the stands has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video on Instagram handle, Star Sports wrote, “Star power on Centre Court! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra join us for the quarter-finals and it’s time for some Stargazing. Don’t miss the excitement and glamour!”
In one of the videos, Sidharth can be seen covering his wife Kiara with an umbrella as they arrived at the stadium. Fans went gaga to see the sweet gesture by Sid. One fan wrote, “Sid is so sweet❤️'' while another commented, “THIS IS SO CUTE 😭 my god.” One wrote, “Kiara is so lucky''.
Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared a string of pics from the event. He called the experience 'surreal' and 'special'. The actor wrote, ''A day to remember! Witnessed great tennis and sportsmanship at #Wimbledon2024 with my partner in crime @kiaraaliaadvani ❤️ (sic)''.
Sidharth and Kiara who starred together in 'Shershaah', tied the knot in February 2023. Together they shell out major couple goals.
On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Shankar's 'Game Changer' with Ram Charan and 'Don 3' with Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in 'War 2' with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.