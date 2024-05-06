Art & Entertainment

Khyaati Keswani Gets Nostalgic About Her Wedding Day; Recalls The Fun, Music And Laughter

During the shoot of the wedding sequence in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', actress Khyaati Keswani reminisced about the excitement of her own wedding day, recalling the fun, music, and laughter.

Advertisement

Instagram
Khyaati Keswani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

During the shoot of the wedding sequence in the show 'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa', actress Khyaati Keswani reminisced about the excitement of her own wedding day, recalling the fun, music, and laughter.

Speaking about the shoot, Khyaati said: "The show is now at its most awaited segment, where Aashi (Swati Sharma) and Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawwat) reunite. The atmosphere on the set feels just like a real wedding happening in our own home. Wedding celebrations have this magical ability to transport you back to that moment, reminding you of your own special story. As I was shooting the haldi sequence, memories of my wedding day flooded back."

Advertisement

The actress added: "Being on set, I can't help but remember how the house was decorated exactly like it is now, and my family ensured that everything was perfect. While shooting, I could vividly recall the fun, music, and laughter, just like it was on my wedding day."

"It's so relatable for me; it's almost like reliving those moments all over again. I'm confident that viewers will resonate with these episodes, connecting to their own cherished memories and enjoy every twist and turn the show has to offer," she added.

'Chaahenge Tumhe Itnaa' airs on Shemaroo Umang.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Covishield Scrutiny: Rare But Severe Side Effects Spark Controversy
  2. Covishield Controversy: AstraZeneca's Disclosure Reopens Pandora's Box Of Disputes
  3. Tamil Nadu Board 12th Results: 94.56% Students Passed | Know Where And How to Check
  4. NTA Denies NEET UG Paper Leak, Answer Key Expected Soon On exams.nta.ac.in
  5. Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival 2024 Turns A Spawning Ground For Great Performances – View Pics
  6. Moscow International Film Festival: Russia Film Festival Gets The Biggest Names From Across The Globe – View Pics
  7. Bernard Hill, Known For Titanic And Lord Of The Rings, Dies At 79: A Tribute To His Iconic Career
  8. Climate Crisis And Sport: Present Tense, Future Uncertain