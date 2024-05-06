Khyaati Keswani Gets Nostalgic About Her Wedding Day; Recalls The Fun, Music And Laughter

Speaking about the shoot, Khyaati said: "The show is now at its most awaited segment, where Aashi (Swati Sharma) and Siddharth (Bharat Ahlawwat) reunite. The atmosphere on the set feels just like a real wedding happening in our own home. Wedding celebrations have this magical ability to transport you back to that moment, reminding you of your own special story. As I was shooting the haldi sequence, memories of my wedding day flooded back."