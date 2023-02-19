Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Khushi Dubey: Zayn Ibad Khan Is My Personal Dietician, He Motivates Me

Khushi Dubey: Zayn Ibad Khan Is My Personal Dietician, He Motivates Me

Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan
Khushi Dubey and Zayn Ibad Khan IANS

Updated: 19 Feb 2023 6:05 pm

'Naaginn' actress Khushi Dubey, who is currently seen playing the role of 'Chikki' in the third season of the web show 'Aashiqana' shares a friendly bond with his co-actor Zayn Ibad Khan, who keeps guiding her on health matters.

In fact, now he has turned into a dietician for her and she is following his entire diet plan.

Talking about her bond with Zayn, who will be reprising his role of Yash, Khushi said: "I follow my diet strictly and am very conscious of it. I can't remember the last time I had a cheat meal."

"Zayn is my personal dietician, he helps me and motivates me to follow the plan and guides me about what to eat and what not to eat, we encourage each other, but he is extremely strict about his diet, so I end up following it too," added the actress, who is known for her works in 'Kaisa Ye Pyar Hai', 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby', 'Kasamh Se 'and 'Rakhi, Atoot Rishtey Ki Dor'.

On June 6, 2022, 'Aashiqana', created by the eminent Gul Khan was released. The show features actors Zayn Ibad Khan and Khushi Dubey as lead characters along with Inderjeet Modi, Anurag Vyas, Raghav Tiwari and Geeta Tyagi amongst others. After two seasons, the third season will be streaming from February 27 on Disney+Hotstar.

Art & Entertainment Khushi Dubey Zayn Ibad Khan Aashiqana Disney Disney+Hotstar Indian TV Show
