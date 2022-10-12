Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Khloe Kardashian Had A Tumour Removed From Her Face

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian Instagram

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 5:55 pm

The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek, reports femlefirst.co.uk.

Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks.

"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging.

Khloe Kardashian's Story
Khloe Kardashian's Story Instagram


"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was ran by Dr. Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age.

"A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face. I called none other than Dr. Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my families and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face."

Khloe Kardashian's Story
Khloe Kardashian's Story Instagram


The reality star subsequently explained that her face is currently "healing".

Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.

She said: "I'm grateful to share that Dr. Fischer @garthfishermd was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumour being removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look (heart emojis)."

Tags

Art & Entertainment Khloe Kardashian TV Personality Keeping Up With The Kardashians Tumour Sites Social Media Instagram Cancer Los Angeles
