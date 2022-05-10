'KGF: Chapter 2': Ranveer Singh Is Blown Away By Yash's Performance

The next star to be knocked over by actor Yash's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is actor Ranveer Singh. The actor couldn't stop complimenting popular films like ‘KGF’, ‘RRR’, and ‘Magadheera’ in a recent interview. He also admitted to loving commercial movies, referring to them as his first love. Currently director Prashanth Neel's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is ruling the box-office, according to a report by India Today.

On April 14, Yash's ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ was released in five languages. The film grossed Rs 1150 crore in just 25 days and is still doing well at the box-office.

Singh just saw 'KGF: Chapter 2’ and was blown away. The ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ actor praised Yash in an interview with Film Companion, saying, "When I watched 'KGF: Chapter 2', I was like wow. Rocking Star Yash..woohoo. Throughout the movie, I was like, 'Kill him Yash, kill him.' I loved that kind of cinema. It's my first love. Whether it's ‘Magadheera’ or ‘KGF’, I watch such films at night alone in bed and end up clapping. In spite of not watching with an audience, I am still hooting and cheering. Such is my love for that kind of cinema.”

‘KGF: Chapter 2’ is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films' Vijay Kiragandur. Since its release on April 14, the film has been busting box-office records. The lead actors in ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ are Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty.