Kay Kay Menon Reacts To Richa Chadha’s Galwan Tweet: 'Least We Can Do Is...'

Actor Richa Chadha created controversy yet again after tweeting about the Galwan conflict and several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their disappointment with Richa's now-deleted tweet.

After Akshay Kumar, the latest actor to talk about it is Kay Kay Menon. He shared a screenshot of Richa's tweet and wrote “Our brave men& women in uniform, put their life on the line to keep every citizen of our Nation safe &secure! Least we can do is to behold love, respect & gratitude, in our hearts, towards such valour! #JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!🇮🇳🙏.”

Actor Akshay Kumar has condemned actor Richa Chadha's now-deleted tweet on the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley between Indian and Chinese soldiers. "Hurts to see this. Nothing ever should make us ungrateful towards our armed forces. Woh hain toh aaj hum hain," Akshay Kumar tweeted.

Luv Sinha had also reacted to Richa’s tweet and had written on Twitter, “Glad to see @akshaykumar sir speak out when “woke” liberals like her disrespect our valiant soldiers. She needs to realize that doing a few movies doesn’t make her an authority on the armed forces.”

Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha wrote on Twitter, “20 Brave Indian soldiers gave up their lives at Galwan protecting our country and us. Reading about their Ultimate Sacrifice still brings tears to our eyes.

FORGET POLITICS. Our Army and the Armed forces should always be respected and never insulted.

@RichaChadha plz #IndiaFirst.”

Richa Chadha’s now-deleted original tweet was a reaction to a statement by Northern Army Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, who had commented about Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s remarks on taking back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Richa had shared her views about the same and had written, “Galwan says Hi”. In June 2020, 20 Indian soldiers were died in the Galwan clashes.

Richa Chadha eventually apologised for her tweet, and wrote, “Even though it can never be my intention in the least if the 3 words which are being dragged into a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and also say that it would sadden me if even unintentionally my words have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the fauj (army) of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious part. As a Lt. Col, he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China war, in 1960s. My Mamaji was a paratrooper. It’s in my blood.”

She continued, “She added, “A whole family is affected when their son is martyred or even injured while saving the nation which is made up of people like us and I personally know how it feels. It is an emotive issue for me.”