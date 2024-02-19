Kathryn Newton Calls MCU Role One Of Her Biggest Goals

Actress Kathryn Newton, who played Cassie Lang in 2023's 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania', has fulfilled a long-held dream by becoming part of the film franchise.

She told Empire magazine: "I started watching those movies when I was eight years old. So they're a big part of my life. Honestly, one of the biggest goals of my career was to be a Marvel superhero. I would do it forever if I could."