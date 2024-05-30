Kartik Aaryan’s Physical Transformation Shines Through In ‘Tu Hai Champion’

Kartik's transformation shines through in the song with his toned muscles. The actor underwent rigorous training for his part in the film. He even gave up on sugar for more than a year. To get into the skin of the character, Kartik followed a strict fitness regimen and lost 20 kg. At the trailer launch of the film, director Kabir Khan praised Kartik for his dedication, stating that the kind of body Kartik has developed will stay with him for life as it’s completely natural. ‘Chandu Champion’ is based on Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Petkar. 'Chandu Champion' is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan. The film, directed by Kabir Khan of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' fame, is set to arrive in theatres on June 14.