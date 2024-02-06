Kartik Aaryan-Starrer 'Chandu Champion' Has Been Shot In UK, Maharashtra's Wai Village

The film has explored beautiful locations of the UK like the London Aquatics Centre and the Royal Botanic Garden.

In India, the film has captured the scenic beauty of Kashmir and the landscape around Wai village in Maharashtra near Koyna wildlife sanctuary which adds visual grandeur to the film’s narrative.

Recently, Kartik shared a video of him working out in the gym. However, his grandmother took all the attention as she worked out next to him serving as an inspiration for the actor.

He took to his Instagram and shared a workout video in which he can be seen lifting 50 kg dumbbells for his back muscles. The 'dadi' can be seen next to him training her shoulders.