Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Kartik Aaryan Says He Has Been Single For The Past 1 Year, Refuses To Comment On His Ex Sara Ali Khan

It was long rumoured that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship as they filmed Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal 2', their only film together, and that they broke up right before the film's release

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 8:13 am

Kartik Aaryan, whose relationship and subsequent break-up with Sara Ali Khan was confirmed by filmmaker Karan Johar on his talk show 'Koffee With Karan', in a new interview shared that he has been single for over a year. 

There were times when Kartik spoke about being 'in love' with his work and though he refused to make any comment about his relationship with ex Sara Ali Khan or if he lied about it, he insisted that he is definitely single at present. When told that his previous statements about his love life appear to be false in wake of the 'chatter on Koffee With Karan,' Kartik told Film Companion, "Mai pichle sava saal se single hoon, baaki mujhe kuch nahi pataa (I have been single since the past 1.25 years, I don't know about anything else)." When told that 1.25 years is a very specific timeline, Kartik could say nothing but blush.

Kartik then changed his statement as he was told that it is being taken on record that he has been single for the past 1.25 years.  "I have been single for the past 1 year." He further clarified, "I am not reducing the time period slowly...it just was not precise." Asked if he will continue to say that his work is his relationship, Kartik replied, "No it's not like that. But I am single. That's about it," he said.

The actor also had a hilarious interaction with the audience at the interview session as they refused to believe his claims about being single. He also insisted that the last dial on his phone is his mother.

It was long rumoured that Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were in a relationship as they filmed Imtiaz Ali’s 'Love Aaj Kal 2', their only film together, and that they broke up right before the film's release. Though the actors never commented on it, Karan Johar mentioned in a conversation during Sara's appearance on Koffee With Karan that they had dated.

