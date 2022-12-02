Kartik Aaryan Reacts To Memes Suggesting Him Replacing Tom Cruise In 'Mission Impossible'

After actor Kartik Aaryan delivered hits like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' in the times when Bollywood films were going through no show in theatres, social media is abuzz with him replacing some of the prominent actors in several franchises. There were reports that Kartik Aaryan is replacing Akshay Kumar in 'Hera Pheri' and now the new reports stated that the actor may replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible. The actor has now revealed how he reacted to the meme.

Kartik told India Today, “I also laugh at it when I read it. Someone recently sent me a meme that I might replace Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible also. I laughed it off."

He also said, "I don't care. Honestly speaking, even if I have done more, I don't count. It is always about the film and not about if it is a sequel or not. I am not thinking like that. I just look at the story, the script. If I like the story, I won't leave it only because someone says it is a remake or sequel. The same person will come and watch the film in theatre. Why should I disturb my mindset with that?”

Having started his career in 2011 Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and became an instant hit with his four-minute monologue. After featuring in a couple of films, Kartik got his big break with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and soon worked in films such as Luka Chuppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Dhamaka among others.

Kartik's latest film is Shashanka Ghosh's Freddy that premiered on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar and also features Alaya F. He also has Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada and Sameer Vidhwans' Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani. Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.