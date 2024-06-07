In 2018, following the success of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Aaryan began endorsing a men’s fairness cream – ‘Fair and Handsome.’ Two years later, the product was rebranded as ‘Glow and Handsome.’ In the same conversation, the actor revealed that he has been approached for pan masala ads, but he has turned them down. He continued, “I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don’t relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things. I can’t say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn’t fit my plans.”