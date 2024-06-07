Art & Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan On Why He Didn't Renew Contract With Fairness Cream Brand: I Understood That It Could Be Wrong

Kartik Aaryan revealed that he has not renewed his contract with a fairness cream brand. He also mentioned that he turns down offers to endorse pan masala brands.

Instagram
Kartik Aaryan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Just like several celebrities, Kartik Aaryan used to endorse fairness creams and pan masala brands. The actor faced backlash from his fans for endorsing and being associated with such products. In a recent interview, the actor revealed that he has not renewed his contract with the brand because he has realized the implications it holds.

In a conversation with The Lallantop, Kartik Aaryan recalled how he used to endorse a fairness cream for men back in the early days of his career. He mentioned that he has not renewed his contract with the brand. He said, “I did an ad for a face cream a long time ago but then I stopped it. I was not convinced by it. I did not renew it because then I understood that it could be wrong.”

In 2018, following the success of ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’, Aaryan began endorsing a men’s fairness cream – ‘Fair and Handsome.’ Two years later, the product was rebranded as ‘Glow and Handsome.’ In the same conversation, the actor revealed that he has been approached for pan masala ads, but he has turned them down. He continued, “I have been offered a lot of brands that I have refused. Like those supari, pan masala brands. I don’t relate to those things. And I try that as long as I can, I refuse these things. I can’t say who is right or wrong, everyone has their own way of thinking. But this doesn’t fit my plans.”

Popular Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Mahesh Babu, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali to name a few have endorsed such brands. On the work front, the actor is gearing up for the release of ‘Chandu Champion’ where he will be playing the role of a paralympic athlete.  

