Kartik Aaryan Finally Opens Up On Whether Someone In Bollywood Is Harassing Him

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently reacted to the statements about certain influential people in Bollywood targeting or harassing him. Recently at an event in Mumbai, the actor was asked about the same on the red carpet.

As reported by Hindustan Times, while speaking to the media on the red carpet, the actor was asked how he felt when he read certain negative reports about him in the news. The actor responded in Hindi saying, "I don't even read them." The media person then asked the actor if someone in Bollywood was 'bothering' him. To this, the actor smiled and said, “There is nothing like that. Nobody is bothering me. Award le ke jaa raha hoon (I'm taking home an award).”

Later on Saturday (March 12), the actor shared a picture of himself on Instagram holding the award that he received at the event. Referring to his character from ‘Dhamaka’, he wrote, "Arjun Pathak is the best. Iconic Best Actor of The Year Critics Choice."

In 2021, the actor was replaced in a big-budget film and lost out on many projects thereafter. He was dropped out from Dharma Productions' upcoming film 'Dostana 2'. The actor who enjoys a massive fan following reacted to this news stating that the actor was being targeted and harassed by people from the film industry.

Earlier in an interview with ANI, the actor opened up on the fan following and his love from people. The actor feels good that several titles have been attached to his name. “Sometimes, my poses also get trending. My fans started 'Pose like Kartik Aaryan' a few months back on social media. I am happy and feel lucky to receive so much love from people. Hope more titles get attached to my name. I hope I always live up to people's expectations,” he had said.

Aaryan will next be seen in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’, which also stars Tabu, and Kiara Advani.