Kartik Aaryan Buys A Swanky Car Worth THIS Whopping Amount; Happily Poses With His Pet Katori

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has fulfilled his dream by being the proud owner of yet another luxurious car. He has brought home a swanky Range Rover. Kartik bought a Range Rover SV. It is reportedly priced at Rs 5-6 crores.
On Thursday, a video of Kartik Aaryan went viral on social media in which he was seen performing puja and welcoming his brand new car at his residence. He also dropped a picture on his Instagram handle. In the pic, the 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' actor was seen lounging inside the trunk of his car. His pet dog, Katori also accompanied him.
Kartik captioned the pic, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi''.
Kartik's mother and his pet were also seen in the video when he was performing puja of his car. As per the ritual, he first broke a coconut in front of his brand new car and then did an aarti. Here's the video of Kartik doing puja of his car.
Celebs like Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Sunny Singh, Bhuvan Arora and fans congratulated Kartik on his new buy. His 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' co-star wrote, "Chal Sagar Chinese phir''. Mini commented, "Arre waaah mubarak ho! Please drive to ours with Katori and casually forget to take her back'' and Kabir wrote, "Great choice Chandu."
This is the sixth car in Kartik's collection of luxurious wheels. He already has a BMW 5 Series 520d, Mini Cooper S, Lamborghini Urus Capsule, McLaren GT, and Porsche 718 Boxster.
On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. He is currently shooting for it. Recently, Vidya Balan, who is also part of the film joined him. The films also stars Triptii Dimri. He also has Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' where the actor plays a sports hero. The shoot has been wrapped and is currently in the post-production phase.