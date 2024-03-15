Kartik Aaryan Buys A Swanky Car Worth THIS Whopping Amount; Happily Poses With His Pet Katori

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'. He is currently shooting for it. Recently, Vidya Balan, who is also part of the film joined him. The films also stars Triptii Dimri. He also has Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion' where the actor plays a sports hero. The shoot has been wrapped and is currently in the post-production phase.