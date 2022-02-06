Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Karishma Tanna Proposed Varun Bangera On Wedding Day; See Pics

Actress Karishma Tanna treats her fans to dreamy pictures from her wedding ceremony which took place on February 4 in Mumbai.

Karishma Tanna married Varun Bangera on February 5. Instagram\KarishmaTanna

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 8:26 pm

Actress Karishma Tanna got married to her longtime boyfriend businessman Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony on February 5 in Mumbai. Tanna who had been sharing pictures of her pre-wedding festivities on social media has released the wedding pictures.

The actress looks dreamy in peach lehenga by designer Falguni Shane Peacock and Bangera wore a off-white sherwani.In one of the pictures, the actress is seen kneeling down before Bangera with a flower in her hand.

The ‘Sanju’ actress and her beau have reportedly altered their wedding guest list in light of the Covid-19 pandemic They just invited 50 people instead of the planned large Indian wedding. Their wedding was small and intimate, with only their family and friends in attendance. 

The couple's wedding festivities began on February 3 with the haldi ceremony. On February 4, the couple held their mehendi ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family. 

Tanna wore a designer Punit Balana lehenga for her mehendi ceremony, which she paired with Amrapali Jewels jewellery. Karishma was styled by famous stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for all of her events.

According to India Today, Bangera is a Mumbai native who works in the real estate industry. He is a successful businessman. He is presently employed for VB Corp, according to his LinkedIn page. Since 2010, he has served as a director for the corporation. 

The couple exchanged rings in a private ceremony on November 12 last year. Bangera broke the news on social media by posting a photo of a cake with congrats written on it, while the actress posted a photo of a cake with congratulations written on it. The couple met through a mutual friend, according to reports.

Karishma Tanna Bollywood Actor Weddings
