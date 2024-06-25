Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor's Wish For Sis Karisma Kapoor On Her 50th B'day: 'Lots Of Coffee, Aperols, Chic Bags, Chinese food'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on her elder sister and "ultimate hero," Karisma Kapoor, on her 50th birthday, wishing her lots of laughter, dancing, and Chinese food

Kareena Kapoor Photo: Instagram
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan showered love on her elder sister and "ultimate hero," Karisma Kapoor, on her 50th birthday, wishing her lots of laughter, dancing, and Chinese food.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a montage reel video featuring unseen pictures of the birthday girl. The reel includes candid snaps of the sisters twinning, enjoying food, vacation photos, their kids, and some childhood photographs of Karisma.

The post is captioned: "Happy birthday to my ultimate HERO. 50 is the new 30 gurllll. Big breakfasts, lots of coffee and aperols, chic bags, long conversations with me, laughter and dancing, chinese food, and all the time with your two babies forever... That’s what I wish for you... #LoloKaBirthday."

Karisma's best friend Amrita Arora also took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures with the 'Raja Hindustani' actress.

The photos feature Amrita's sister, model Malaika Arora, and Kareena as well. Along with the photos, she penned a sweet birthday note for Karisma. The post read: "To our absolutely lovely Lolo. You make 50 look delishhhhh, Gurl!! To more loudddd nights of fun, laughter, imitations, in-bed conversations, on-the-phone banter, and picking up ur phone more often. Happy birthday, my calm voice of reason, we love you so much @therealkarismakapoor CHALTE YAAR."

Malaika also took to Instagram and shared throwback pictures with Karisma and their girl gang. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl wrote in the caption: "You make 50 look so effortless lolo @therealkarismakapoor... Happy birthday... We love you."

Karisma and Kareena are the daughters of actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. The 'Zubeidaa' actress was married to industrialist Sunjay Kapur, but the couple separated in 2016. She has two children, a daughter named Samaira and a son named Kiaan. On the work front, Karisma was last featured in the mystery thriller film 'Murder Mubarak'. The streaming movie also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra in pivotal roles.

