Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her step-son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, with a throwback picture on Saturday (March 5). Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 21st birthday this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to share the photo, which also included her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's son with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

In the old photo shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen clutched to father Saif Ali Khan. In the black and white photograph, Saif Ali Khan can been seen holding a glass of wine, while Ibrahim Ali Khan has his hands around his father's neck.

The actress captioned the picture as, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy (red heart emoji)," tagging Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also put a 'Happy Birthday' sticker on the photo.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger brother to actress Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently filming with actor Vicky Kaushal, shared an adorable post wishing her brother a happy birthday and expressing her love for him. She wrote alongside a goofy video of herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan from one of their recent trips to Kashmir.

Aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday and captioned it, "Love you lots ❤️."

Aunt Saba Pataudi shared a photo of little Ibrahim wearing Saif's glasses and making a funny face on Instagram.

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who aspires to be an actor, has been featured in a number of fashion publications. He is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.