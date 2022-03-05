Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday

Actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 21st birthday on Saturday (March 5). Members from the Khan family wished the birthday boy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Wishes Ibrahim Ali Khan On His Birthday
Ibrahim Ali Khan Instagram - @iakpataudiii

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 7:28 pm

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan wished her step-son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, with a throwback picture on Saturday (March 5). Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrated his 21st birthday this year. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram stories to share the photo, which also included her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's son with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

In the old photo shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen clutched to father Saif Ali Khan. In the black and white photograph, Saif Ali Khan can been seen holding a glass of wine, while Ibrahim Ali Khan has his hands around his father's neck.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story
Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram Story Instagram - @kareenakapoorkhan

Related stories

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari's Friendship Affected After Paparazzi Episode?

Watch: Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares An Adorable Baby Milestone Of Taimur Ali Khan On His Birthday

Saif Ali Khan Reveals About Son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Entry Into Bollywood

The actress captioned the picture as, "Sweetest most gorgeous Iggy (red heart emoji)," tagging Ibrahim Ali Khan. She also put a 'Happy Birthday' sticker on the photo.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the younger brother to actress Sara Ali Khan.

Sara Ali Khan, who is currently filming with actor Vicky Kaushal, shared an adorable post wishing her brother a happy birthday and expressing her love for him. She wrote alongside a goofy video of herself and Ibrahim Ali Khan from one of their recent trips to Kashmir.

Aunt Soha Ali Khan shared a picture of herself with Ibrahim Ali Khan on his birthday and captioned it, "Love you lots ❤️."

Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Wish
Soha Ali Khan's Birthday Wish Instagram - @sakpataudi

Aunt Saba Pataudi shared a photo of little Ibrahim wearing Saif's glasses and making a funny face on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saba (@sabapataudi)

Ibrahim Ali Khan, who aspires to be an actor, has been featured in a number of fashion publications. He is currently assisting filmmaker Karan Johar on his upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which stars actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Ibrahim Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Soha Ali Khan Saba Pataudi Bollywood Star Kid Birthday Wishes Mumbai City Sara Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Sara Ali Khan India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

Friendship CUP UAE 2022: Celebrate Friendship With Cricket

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation

To Be Or NATO Be: Putin’s War On Ukraine Is Also A Western Creation