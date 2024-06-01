He however adds that they were not able to meet any victims. “While in my film, I have taken the softer route where the child is finally found, in most cases, it does not work out that way. Through their actor Mia, they accessed the surrogacy hostels where 40 women were living together as surrogates. Some of them had been surrogates two or three times in their lives. “I am talking about pre-2021 before the government passed a law against it,” says the filmmaker who moved to Goa during the Pandemic. Stressing that he is always deeply involved in the writing aspect and that is the only way he gets into a project, Tejpal says he has mostly learnt on the job, though for a year he moved to New York to do a course at the New York Film Academy in the US. “More than learning the craft, which anyway, I believe that as a director, you can only hone and not really ‘learn’, the time spent there opened my eyes to World Cinema, something I did not know much about. Therein I started my education by watching and reading,” he remembers.