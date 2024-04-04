Karan Johar, who has been on a truth-spilling spree, has yet again shared a cryptic post on his Instagram stories. This time, he has lashed out at Bollywood filmmakers for blindly following “trends”, and criticised Bollywood’s inability to create original content.
In his new post, Karan Johar mentioned that Bollywood “lacks” conviction when it comes to originality, and wrote, “Bada scale chahiye toh wo banaao. Action chali. Action banaao! Love story chali toh love story banaao! Chick flick hit hui toh wahan jaao! Mausam har hafte badalta hai… conviction har hafte marta hai! Box office hai bhaiya, Instagram reel nahi… 30 second ki trending mein reh jaaoge wahin ke wahin!”
Karan’s latest cryptic post comes a couple of days after he slammed those who went “under the knife” to look younger. Last week, he took to his Instagram Stories and mentioned how fillers may change one’s external appearance but not one’s nature and personality. Recently, he also compared loyalty to a Birkin bag.
“Fillers laga lo fulfilment nahin milti… Make up laga lo umar hai ghat thi. Karlo jitna bhi Botox, lagoge jaise madhumakkhi ne kaat liya… Naak badalne se gandh itar nahi banti. Going under the knife se exterior badal bhi jaaye… Lekin meri jaan… Fitrat nahi badalti (Putting fillers doesn’t bring fulfilment. Applying makeup reduces age. No matter how much Botox you do, you’ll look like a bee has stung you. Changing the nose doesn’t change the bad smell. Going under the knife will only change your exterior and not your nature),” Karan had mentioned on his Instagram Stories.
Interestingly, Anil Kapoor has reacted to Karan Johar’s indirect dig at filmmakers of Bollywood for wanting to repeat the success of films from different genres post scoring gold at the box office. He reshared Karan’s story and wrote, “epic”.
On the work front, Anil Kapoor is celebrating the success of his production venture ’Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He has also had back-to-back box office success with ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’, and is now looking forward to his next project titled ‘Subedaar’, which is directed by Suresh Triveni. Karan, on the other hand, Karan returned to direction after several years with the film ‘ Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He recently backed ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, and will now produce ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, apart from an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.