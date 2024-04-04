On the work front, Anil Kapoor is celebrating the success of his production venture ’Crew’, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. He has also had back-to-back box office success with ‘Animal’ and ‘Fighter’, and is now looking forward to his next project titled ‘Subedaar’, which is directed by Suresh Triveni. Karan, on the other hand, Karan returned to direction after several years with the film ‘ Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He recently backed ‘Yodha’, starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead, and will now produce ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ with Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, apart from an untitled project with Kartik Aaryan.