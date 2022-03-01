Tuesday, Mar 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Remix

Actress Kangana Ranaut has taken a dig at actor Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif's song 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' remix. The original song had Akshay Kumar dancing with actress Raveena Tandon.

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Remix
Kangana Ranaut Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2022 2:22 pm

Actress Kangana Ranaut is called the controversy queen for a reason. She took everything a notch higher with her latest reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The premiere episode came out recently and the producer Ekta Kapoor backed show is already making noise for multiple reasons. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen on the show and there was gossip on actor Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif’s performance of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, the song which was a remake of the original Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon song from 'Mohra'.  

At the premiere of 'Lock Upp', Kangana Ranaut interacted with Raveena Tandon and said, “Aapke Tip Tip Barsa Paani ka koi kitna bhi remix kar le, aapke saamne paani kum chai hai (However hard one tries to remix your Tip Tip song, they will always fall flat in front of your number).” As most know, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar recreated the song last year for filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Related stories

Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Over Box-Office Collections

Kangana Ranaut Defends Her Views About Kid Imitating Alia Bhatt As Gangubai

Kangana Ranaut On Backlash For Collaborating With Ekta Kapoor: ‘Nepotism Was Never My Problem’

Raveena Tandon did not hold herself back either and responded, “Baaton ke zariye thappad marne ka joh style hai woh sirf Kangana hi kar sakti hai (The act of slapping someone by just their words can only be done by Kangana Ranaut in style).”

There has been no revert from either Akshay Kumar or Katrina Kaif on the comment made by Kangana Ranaut yet.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actress TV Reality Shows TV Show Song Music Video Controversy Queen Raveena Tandon Ekta Kapoor Kangana Ranaut Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

I Created My Own Business: BharatPe Co-founder Shashvat Nakrani

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity