Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif’s 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' Remix

Actress Kangana Ranaut is called the controversy queen for a reason. She took everything a notch higher with her latest reality show ‘Lock Upp’. The premiere episode came out recently and the producer Ekta Kapoor backed show is already making noise for multiple reasons. Actress Raveena Tandon was seen on the show and there was gossip on actor Akshay Kumar and actress Katrina Kaif’s performance of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’, the song which was a remake of the original Akshay Kumar-Raveena Tandon song from 'Mohra'.

At the premiere of 'Lock Upp', Kangana Ranaut interacted with Raveena Tandon and said, “Aapke Tip Tip Barsa Paani ka koi kitna bhi remix kar le, aapke saamne paani kum chai hai (However hard one tries to remix your Tip Tip song, they will always fall flat in front of your number).” As most know, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar recreated the song last year for filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Sooryavanshi’.

Raveena Tandon did not hold herself back either and responded, “Baaton ke zariye thappad marne ka joh style hai woh sirf Kangana hi kar sakti hai (The act of slapping someone by just their words can only be done by Kangana Ranaut in style).”

There has been no revert from either Akshay Kumar or Katrina Kaif on the comment made by Kangana Ranaut yet.