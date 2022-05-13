Saturday, May 14, 2022
Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Dhaakad's' Second Trailer Sets The Mood For Intense Action

Actress Kangana Ranaut who recently concluded her show 'Lock Upp' will star in 'Dhaakad' and the makers just released its second trailer on May 13.

Kangana Ranaut Instagram/ @kanganaranaut

Updated: 13 May 2022 11:19 pm

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a ruthless avatar in her upcoming film ‘Dhaakad’. On May 13, the makers dropped a new trailer and it is even more intense. According to the Indian Express, Ranaut will be seen as Agent Agni who is assigned to capture Rudraveer played by Arjun Rampal for his human trafficking business. 

The second trailer is much more action filled and has noise more than dialogues, suggesting what the audience can expect. The first trailer was much focused on Agni’s emotional side, however, the new one is about the extent she can go to torture her enemies. There is blood, action and intensity that will surely hook action movie lovers. 

There are also a few shots of actors Divya Dutta and Saswata Chatterjee but what tops this all is the antagonist avatar of Rampal.

Ranaut said in a statement that she enjoyed playing the role of Agni, “Dhaakad is a genre-defining film and we’ve worked very hard to create something that lived up to the dream that we had envisioned. Agent Agni is a force of nature and embodies the strength within us and the film is a celebration of grit and power.”

‘Dhaakad’ is set to hit the cinemas on May 20.

