Kangana Ranaut Slams Karan Johar For Box-Office Collection Of ‘Brahmastra’, Says ‘Isi Ko Kehte Hain Comedy Of Errors’

There is no doubt that Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and filmmaker Karan Johar are always at loggerheads. After fuelling the debate on nepotism on Karan Johar’s talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, Kangana had also called KJo the “flagbearer of nepotism”. Since then, she’s been calling him out on several occasions, and this time, it is about the box-office collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’.

Ever since the release of ‘Brahmastra: Part One: Shiva’, Kangana has been slamming Karan and recently, she took a jibe at him for “the audacity to belittle” Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’. Ayan Mukerji, who helmed ‘Brahmastra’, announced on Monday that the film has crossed Rs 360 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Post that, Kangana wrote on Instagram, “Also the audacity to belittle Kashmir Files a film made on Hindus genocide also trying to ride on its success, Kashmir Files was made in 10cr... and now according to mafia minions Karan Johar film has beaten it brutally ... Karan Johar ji aap kya cheez ho yaar.”

Kangana Ranaut calls out Karan Johar over 'Brahmastra' Collections Instagram

She added, “Karan Johar ji is so busy planning the worldwide success of Brahmastra and shooting of Brahmastra Part 2 ki inko paise bhejna bhool gaye... yeh sari pol khol diya... Isi ko kehte hain comedy of errors.”

Not just that, the actress claimed that Karan has invented a post-pandemic verdict model to declare his films’ success. She wrote, “Post pandemic verdict model specially invented for Karan Johar films ... BTW Thugs of Hindustan earned around 280cr worldwide gross and its budget was also around 280cr ... Lekin they didn't spend in PR machinery nahi toh with new kjo models no film will ever flop... #justsaying.”

Kangana Ranaut calls out Karan Johar over 'Brahmastra' BO Instagram

Last but not the least, she compared ‘Brahmastra’ to ‘Race 3’ and said, “Race 3 made in the budget of 180 cr earned 300 cr worldwide, same as Brahmastra which has entire south and north industry stars in it and made in 600 cr budget over 12 years ... But the same trade analysts declared Race 3 all time disaster... lekin Karan Johar ji ko special privileges ki aadat lag gayi hai... so he invented a special model for himself.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana will be next seen in ‘Emergency’ where she will portray the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film, which Kangana is also directing, will feature Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman.