Kangana Ranaut has been making news ever since she was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport after she won in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Several actors have come forward to speak in defense of the actor. However, recently, Annu Kapoor also spoke about the incident and asked who Kangana Ranaut is. His statements have gone viral and now, the ‘Queen’ actor has reacted to his comment.
Taking to her Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a video of Annu Kapoor’s statements about her at a press conference. She called out the actor and wrote, “Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful, and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?”
Take a look at the Kangana Ranaut’s statement about Annu Kapoor here.
Speaking at a press conference for his upcoming film ‘Hamare Baarah’, Annu Kapoor was asked to share his two cents on the Ranaut slap incident. He mentioned that he didn’t know her and said, “Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya? (Who is this, Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?)”
A media person informed Kapoor that Ranaut is a newly elected MP from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Upon learning this, Kapoor continued, “Ek sundar hai toh hume waise hi unse jalan ho rahi hai kyunki hum toh bohut bhadde aadmi hai. Uske baad powerful hai. Aap bol rahe hai kisi officer ne unhe thappad maar diya? Toh unko puri kaarwahi karni chahiye definitely. (I was already jealous that she was pretty because I am not. She is powerful too. You are telling me that some officer slapped her? Then she should definitely take legal action)”
Ranaut was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport for her views on the farmer’s protest. The CISF constable was, later, identified and arrested.