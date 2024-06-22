Kangana Ranaut has been making news ever since she was slapped by a CISF constable at the Chandigarh airport after she won in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. Several actors have come forward to speak in defense of the actor. However, recently, Annu Kapoor also spoke about the incident and asked who Kangana Ranaut is. His statements have gone viral and now, the ‘Queen’ actor has reacted to his comment.