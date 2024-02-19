Kanchan Mullick Gets Married To Sreemoyee Chattoraj

Kanchan Mullick, who is a renowned Bengali star, got married once again. Reports of Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj dating have been doing the round since quite some time. They were seen together in ‘Kamala O Sriman Prithwiraj’ and since then they’ve even been seen together during festivals like Kali Puja. They have been seen together in various parties and social gatherings together as well.
While they had never openly spoken up about their relationship, and always maintained that they’re just ‘good friends’, but the reports of them getting hitched definitely confirmed their relationship a few days back. Now, the two have taken the relationship to the next level and have gotten hitched. The love birds are finally married, and their wedding was nothing short of a dream. The pictures of the two together are taking social media by storm. This decision of the wedding came as soon as Kanchan Mullick’s divorce from his former wife was finalised. Check out the pics from the wedding ceremony right here:
For the unversed, Sreemoyee Chattoraj is quite a popular name when it comes to television. She became a household name after playing the character of Radharani in ‘Krishnokoli’. She was never in the news for her personal life before she started getting linked to Kanchan Mullick. When the two were being linked together, Kanchan Mullick’s ex-wife, Pinky Banerjee, expressed her displeasure quite a number of times. She wasn’t happy with Kanchan Mullick’s behaviour towards Sreemoyee Chattoraj. During that period when Kanchan Mullick was reported to be having an extra-marital affair with Sreemoyee Chattoraj, the ‘Krishnokoli’ actress decided to take some time off from TV. However, she made a triumphant return to the screens with ‘Kamala O Sriman Prithwiraj’, which also had Kanchan Mullick.
Since then, Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj have been seen together quite often. They even celebrated Kali Puja together. While the Kali Puja was of Kanchan Mullick’s home, it was Sreemoyee Chattoraj who was seen taking charge of everything, right from welcoming the guests, to making the arrangements, to the decorations, to taking charge of the bhog and what not! She and Kanchan Mullick were even seen in colour co-ordinated red and white traditional outfits.
On the other hand, Kanchan Mullick was married before to Pinky Banerjee, who is also a very popular actress. Their marriage fell apart a few years back. They had complained against each other at the police station. They had filed for divorce and after a long-drawn legal battle, it was only this year on January 10 that their divorce was finalised. The two of them have a son together.
Here’s wishing Kanchan Mullick and Sreemoyee Chattoraj all the very best for their married life together.