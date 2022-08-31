Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Kamal Rashid Khan Aka KRK Rushed To The Hospital After Suffering Chest Pain Post Arrest By Mumbai Police

Kamal Rashid Khan, also known as KRK, has been taken to the Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali after he complained of chest pain. He had been sent to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested at the Mumbai airport in connection to a 2020 controversy.

KRK
KRK Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 7:52 pm

Kamal Rashid Khan better known as KRK was arrested by the Mumbai police yesterday. He was sent to 14-day judicial custody. Now, he has been rushed to the hospital after he complained of having chest pains. As per an ANI report, the self-proclaimed movie critic was taken to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali.

Yesterday, he was presented at the Borivali court by the Mumbai police over derogatory tweets on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan back in 2020.

KRK was returning to Mumbai when he was picked up by the police from the airport. An FIR had been registered on his name back in 2020 and thereafter a lookout notice had also been issued against him.

For the unversed, KRK had posted some demeaning tweets against superstars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan, both of whom passed away due to cancer in 2020. KRK, however, later deleted those tweets.

Art & Entertainment Bollywood Bollywood Actor Actor/Actress Court Case Arrest Chest Pain Indian Actor Film Actor KRK Kamal Rashid Khan Mumbai Bombay India
