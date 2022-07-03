Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' - A Modern Cult Classic, Says Mahesh Babu

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who watched Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', heaped praises on the movie, saying it is a modern cult classic.

In a series of tweets on social media on Saturday, Babu expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor said Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's performances were scintillating.

He also went on to say that he was unqualified to comment on the illustrious Haasan.

#Vikram... Blockbuster Cinema!! A New-Age cult classic!! @Dir_Lokesh would love to catch up with you and discuss the entire process of Vikram! Mind-bending…Sensational stuff brother 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) July 2, 2022

On the work front, Babu is prepping up to start filming his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

'Vikram' will have OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

[With Inputs from IANS]