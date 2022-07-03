Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' - A Modern Cult Classic, Says Mahesh Babu

Actor Mahesh Babu praised the newly released 'Vikram'. He wishes to meet with the director Lokesh Kanagaraj and called performances "scintillating."

Mahesh Babu
Updated: 03 Jul 2022 11:32 am

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu, who watched Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Vikram', heaped praises on the movie, saying it is a modern cult classic.

In a series of tweets on social media on Saturday, Babu expressed his desire to meet with director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' actor said Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil's performances were scintillating.

He also went on to say that he was unqualified to comment on the illustrious Haasan. 

On the work front, Babu is prepping up to start filming his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.

'Vikram' will have OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 8.

[With Inputs from IANS]

Art & Entertainment Vikram Kamal Haasan Mahesh Babu New Release Lokesh Kanagaraj Tamil Cinema Tamil New Release Twitter
ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

