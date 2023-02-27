Kajol Doesn’t Want 'DDLJ 'And 'K3G' To Be Remade: That Magic Can Only Be Created Once

Aditya Chopra directorial ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is certainly one of the most family entertainers across generations, and so is Karan Johar’s film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’. Bollywood actress Kajol, who has starred in both the hits with Shah Rukh Khan feels that the two films should not be remade just for the heck of it.

Speaking to News18, she said, “My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham; 2001). I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel.”

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan Google

She went on to add that fans of the original are bound to be disappointed after watching the remake. “You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling,” she said.

‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ was recently re-released by YRF on the occasion of Valentine’s Day, and it is one of the longest running films of Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir theatre. The film also starred Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Amrish Puri, Parmeet Sethi, and Mandira Bedi.