Kajal Aggarwal Shares The First Photo Of Her Baby Neil

With a lovely Instagram picture, actress Kajal Aggarwal commemorated her first Mother's Day since the birth of her son Neil. The star revealed the first photo of her baby recently, in which she can be seen cradling him in her arms. Aggarwal penned an open letter to her firstborn, Neil, in which she expressed her love for him.

Aggarwal shared a photo of herself resting on her back with Neil in her arms, close to her body. She is facing the camera with her eyes closed, while Neil's face isn't visible. In the photo, the actor is dressed in a blue-printed dress.

"My first (sic)," she said in the description of the photo. “I want you to know how valuable you are to me and will always be. I knew I was in love forever the minute I took you in my arms, held your small little hand in mine, felt your warm breath, and saw your lovely eyes. You're my firstborn. My firstborn child. My very first everything. I will do my best to teach you in the years ahead, but you have already taught me a great deal. You've shown me what it's like to be a mother. You have instilled in me the virtue of selflessness. Pure adoration. You've shown me that I can have a bit of my heart outside of my body (sic).”

Aggarwal confessed in the lengthy message that parenting has been a challenging journey for her and that she is still learning. "And it's a frightening thing, but it's also beautiful. And there's still so much to learn. Thank you for being the one that gets to share all of these firsts with me. It could not have been done by anybody else (sic)." The post went on to say, "God picked you, my little prince (sic).”

She ended the note with a future prayer, wishing Neil to grow up to be strong, kind, and sweet. "I pray that you grow up strong and sweet, with a compassion for others (sic)," she wrote. "I hope that the world never dulls your brilliant and charming personality. I pray that you will be brave, kind, giving, and patient. I see a lot of this in you already, and I'm so pleased to name you mine! Little one, you are my sun, moon, and all my stars. That is something you must never forget (sic).”

Fans and celebrities alike reacted positively to the image. "Absolutely wonderful, my darling," actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu said. "Aww," actress Hansika Motwani wrote, along with a love emoji.

Aggarwal along with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, a businessman, revealed they were expecting their first child together on New Year's Day this year. On April 19, Neil was born. Nisha Aggarwal, Kajal's sister, broke the news on social media.