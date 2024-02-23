‘Kaagaz 2’: Satish Kaushik Had THIS Advice For Aniruddh Dave Before Shooting

Satish Kaushik always was someone who spoke his heart out. So, eliciting a compliment from him was definitely a tough task. Talking of one such incident, Aniruddh Dave says, “Satish ji told me ‘You did excellent in this scene, and you will realise it when you watch it’. I couldn’t say anything except say thank you for his kind words. He also said, ‘I see you in such good variations, in such good roles, that I enjoy it. And the work you’ve done in ‘Kaagaz’ has won my heart.’ For me, there can be no greater appreciation, no greater reward in life than what I experienced with sir.”