Korean Trot Singer Kim Ho-joong Under Police Investigation For Hit-And-Run Accident In Seoul

Meanwhile, his agency, Thought Entertainment, released a statement regarding the unfortunate incident. “Kim Ho-joong was involved in a traffic accident with a taxi on the evening of the 9th. After the accident, he parked the car in an alley, made a call with his manager, and during that time, the taxi driver reported the incident to the police,” further adding, “After learning about the situation, the manager decided to take responsibility and went to the police station to confess that he was the one driving. Upon learning of this fact, Kim Ho-joong personally went to the police station to undergo investigation and alcohol testing.”