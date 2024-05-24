Taking to his Instagram, Song Seung-hyun shared a few pictures from his pre-wedding photo shoot. In one of the pictures, the couple is seated on the stairs. The artist is seen dressed in a tuxedo as he looks his fiancé in her eyes. His fiancé is seen wearing a black dress with blue bead detailing. In another picture, the couple is seen holding hands in a garden. The third picture shows them sharing an intimate moment under a veil. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “Thank you for taking our wedding photos @avec_2024_ @jinyi_seo @moon_jy_”