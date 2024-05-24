K Drama

Ex-FTISLAND Member Song Seung-hyun Shares Pre-Wedding Pictures With Fiance - Check Post Inside

Song Seung-hyun took to his Instagram to share pictures from his pre-wedding photoshoot with his fiance. The couple is set to tie the knot in June.

Instagram
Song Seung-hyun and his fiance Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Ex-FTISLAND member, Song Seung-hyun, is set to embark on a new chapter of his life. The artist is set to tie the knot in June this year. As he prepares to step into this new phase, he took to his Instagram to share some snippets from his pre-wedding photo shoot. The actor announced his engagement with his girlfriend earlier this year.

Taking to his Instagram, Song Seung-hyun shared a few pictures from his pre-wedding photo shoot. In one of the pictures, the couple is seated on the stairs. The artist is seen dressed in a tuxedo as he looks his fiancé in her eyes. His fiancé is seen wearing a black dress with blue bead detailing. In another picture, the couple is seen holding hands in a garden. The third picture shows them sharing an intimate moment under a veil. Sharing these pictures, he wrote, “Thank you for taking our wedding photos @avec_2024_ @jinyi_seo @moon_jy_”

Take a look at the pictures shared by Song Seung-hyun here.

The post has fetched over 36K likes. Fans took to the comments to congratulate the couple and comment how adorable they looked together. Reacting to the picture, one fan said, “Our Seung Hyun is getting married…Congratulations and I'm rooting for you sa…I love you.” A second fan wrote, “Wow so pretty congratulations to the newlyweds.” A third fan commented, “Oh happy happy!!”

The couple will be tying the knot in June this year. The artist had revealed in February that he will be retiring from the entertainment industry. He mentioned that after a great deal of thought, he made the decision to exit the entertainment industry and might even consider leaving South Korea to begin a new chapter in his life.

