Actress Jung Ho Yeon earns another honour as she continues to rule the world. The 27-year-old South Korean is among the celebrities and personalities that made the Forbes list.

After being named the 2021 breakout star for her performance in Netflix's "Squid Game," the model actress achieves yet another milestone, according to a report by Kdrama Stars.

The top-tier business journal publishes an annual list of 300 people under the age of 30 who made a big impact in many areas during the year, including entertainment and sports, entrepreneurship, science, and others.

Ho Yeon has been named one of Forbes' "30 Under 30 Asia" in 2022, with K-pop girl group Aespa for the entertainment and sport category.

Other names on the list include Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers, the New Zealand musical group Broods, and Japanese Olympian skateboarder Momiji Nishiya.

Interestingly, the magazine emphasised how she was able to transfer from the runway to the small screen and cement her identity as an actor.

Ho Yeon's debut series was the blockbuster K-drama Squid Game,’ which rose her to stardom.

"Her performance as a brooding North Korean defector in the dystopian South Korean drama earned her the award for best actress in a drama series at this year's Screen Actors Guild Awards" according to Forbes.

Furthermore, the journal promotes Ho Yeon's planned endeavours.

According to Forbes, "She's expected to play the lead role in the upcoming Apple series Disclaimer, written and directed by Academy Award winner Alfonso Cuaróns."

Furthermore, the South Korean beauty will co-star alongside actresses Lily-Rose Depp and Renate Reinsve in the drama film "The Governesses."

In addition to the ‘Squid Game’ star's accomplishments, Forbes cited Ho Yeon's Instagram following, which currently stands at 24 million.

Her meteoric rise in fame drew interest not just from global admirers, but also from well-known corporations. Ho Yeon was named Louis Vuitton's newest brand ambassador in 2021, joining Kpop band BTS.

The 27-year-old actress spoke on the value of hard work in Elle Korea's April 2022 issue. In the industry, Ho Yeon emphasises doing your best and working hard.

According to a fashion magazine, the model-actress said, "It is true that I try to do my best in everything. It's because I have respect for the time and effort that the people I work with have made."

Ho Yeon also advised the younger generation to "pay more attention to their family, friends, and other people around them" rather than focusing on themselves.