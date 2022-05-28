Telugu actor Jr NTR visited NTR Ghat in Hyderabad on the occasion of NTR Jayanthi to pay respects to his late grandfather on Saturday (May 28). NT Rama Rao, the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, was also a film icon. Throughout his nearly four-decade-long career, he acted in over 300 films and is considered one of the most important figures in Telugu Cinema.

Jr NTR arrived at the Ghat early in the morning to avoid the rush of fans and paparazzi. However, there was still a large enough crowd at the place to catch a glimpse of the ‘RRR’ actor, reported Telangana Today.

N.T. Rama Rao’s centenary is being celebrated with full fervour in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Starting May 28, the celebrations will continue for a year. NT Sata Jayanti Utsava Samithi has been established for conducting various programmes for the celebration.

Jr NTR’s recent film ‘RRR’ was a huge success. He will soon begin work on ‘NTR30’ with Kortala Siva and has also announced ‘NTR31’ with ‘KGF’ director Prashant Neel.

