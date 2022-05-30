Johnny Depp To Return To Acting After Defamation Trial With 'Beetlejuice 2', Reports

The defamation trial between actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has come to a close. For those unfamiliar, Depp sued Amber for defamation for an op-ed that appeared in the Washington Post in 2018. His legal team is requesting a $50 million settlement for the harm caused by the opinion post. The Pirates of the Caribbean star is rumoured to be making his post-trial cinematic comeback by starring in Beetlejuice 2, according to aceshowbiz.com. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder are also rumoured to be reprising their roles from director Tim Burton's 1988 original alongside Johnny Depp, according to aceshowbiz.com. However, there has been no official statement on the subject. The rumours have been circulating in the days leading up to the jury's decision in Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard. Meanwhile, the plot of Beetlejuice 2 centres around a resurrected deceased married couple as ghosts. They become obsessed with driving an obnoxious family out of their dream home. The original cast and crew will return to the picture, along with fresh additions, according to IMDb.

In 2009, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard met on the set of The Rum Diary and began dating a year later. They tied the knot in 2015. Heard filed for divorce in 2016, alleging that Depp had physically mistreated her while under the influence of narcotics or alcohol during their marriage. Heard was "attempting to gain a premature financial resolution by alleging abuse," Depp said, denying the allegations. In 2017, their divorce was finalised.

After an op-ed she penned in the Washington Post in 2018, Johnny Depp sued Amber Heard for defamation. "I came out against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change," she said in the op-ed. Heard claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence. She did not, however, mention Depp. The trial's verdict will be released as soon as possible.