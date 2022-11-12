Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

John Kokken, Pooja Ramachandran To Soon Be Parents

John Kokken and Pooja Ramachandran have announced that they are going to be parents soon.

John Kokken, Pooja Ramachandran
John Kokken, Pooja Ramachandran Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 8:42 pm

John Kokken and Pooja Ramachandran have announced that they are going to be parents soon.

Taking to social media, actress Pooja Ramachandran shared a series of pictures of her with John including one which showed her baby bump.

She wrote: "Whirlwind of a love story, undying spirits, hearty laughters, crazy fights, endless conversations, lust, love and adventure, oh what a ride we've had and now, we are excited to say our little miracle is on the way. 2023 you are going to be so special!"

John Kokken, quoting Pooja's tweet, wrote: "So happy and excited about this new chapter of our lives."

Soon after the couple announced the news, congratulatory messages started pouring in.

Anju Kurian, Samyuktha Shan, Raai Laxmi, Shamna Kasim and cinematographer Arvind Krishna were among those who congratulated the couple.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Parenthood Fatherhood Motherhood Parents Mother Father Actor/Actress Bollywood Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Television Actor Television Actress Indian Television Actor Indian Television Actress TV Actor TV Actress Indian TV Actor Indian TV Actress Film Filmmaker Indian Filmmaker Indian Actor Indian Actress Television John Kokken Pooja Ramachandran Mumbai Bombay India
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Securities And Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Streamlines Unpaid Securities Norms

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree

Abhishek Bachchan On Claims That 'Breathe Into the Shadows' Stigmatise Mental Health: Completely Disagree