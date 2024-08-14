In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, John Abraham explained why he decided to venture into movie production. The actor mentioned that he was not happy with the movies that he was doing and even watching. He revealed that he was typecast, and he wanted to do something different. He said, “Because of the movies I was doing and the movies I was watching, I was not happy. I wanted to change things… Everybody’s life has an X and a Y axis. A Z-axis came into my life. Suddenly, people started seeing me as more than just a bulky guy. They began to believe that I had brains, too. They realized that I could make different kinds of films, like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘Batla House’… The first defining point in my life was ‘Jism’, then ‘Dhoom’, and then when I became a producer.”