John Abraham has been working in Bollywood for over two decades now. The actor started his journey as a model and then went on to become one of the most sought-after action heroes in the industry. However, a few years ago, he donned the hat of a film producer because he was unhappy with the films that he received. In a recent interview, the actor talked more about why he chose to step into production.
In a conversation with Ranveer Allahabadia on his podcast, John Abraham explained why he decided to venture into movie production. The actor mentioned that he was not happy with the movies that he was doing and even watching. He revealed that he was typecast, and he wanted to do something different. He said, “Because of the movies I was doing and the movies I was watching, I was not happy. I wanted to change things… Everybody’s life has an X and a Y axis. A Z-axis came into my life. Suddenly, people started seeing me as more than just a bulky guy. They began to believe that I had brains, too. They realized that I could make different kinds of films, like ‘Vicky Donor’, ‘Parmanu’, ‘Batla House’… The first defining point in my life was ‘Jism’, then ‘Dhoom’, and then when I became a producer.”
The actor mentioned that he is happy with the path that he has chosen for himself. He mentioned that he believes that people notice hard work. Abraham continued, “I’m never insecure. Before ‘Parmanu’, when I didn’t work for four years, a lot of newcomers came into the industry. I was told I’m done, I’m finished, I’m out. When Parmanu was released, I didn’t even understand if I was in or out. It worked. Just keep working. Even when I was ‘free’, I never stopped working. Just work hard, people will see your honesty.”
In the same conversation, Abraham mentioned that people were shocked when he decided to produce ‘Vicky Donor.’ He also revealed that producers do not put their own money into films, rather they approach studios. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Vedaa.’