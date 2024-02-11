Last month, a video of Ji Chang-wook on the sets of ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’ went viral. The makers of the show released a behind-the-scenes video that showed the actors in their natural element on the set. However, the video also showed Ji Chang-wook smoking an electronic cigarette on the set. South Korea has made it illegal to smoke or vape in public spaces that are not designated smoking zones. The video sparked controversy and the makers had to pull the video down.