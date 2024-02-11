‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’ star Ji Chang-wook has been in the news lately. The actor courted controversy when a video of him on the sets of his latest show went viral. The video showed the actor smoking an electronic cigarette on the sets of the show. Following the controversy, his agency released a statement and issued a formal apology.
Last month, a video of Ji Chang-wook on the sets of ‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’ went viral. The makers of the show released a behind-the-scenes video that showed the actors in their natural element on the set. However, the video also showed Ji Chang-wook smoking an electronic cigarette on the set. South Korea has made it illegal to smoke or vape in public spaces that are not designated smoking zones. The video sparked controversy and the makers had to pull the video down.
Advertisement
Following the controversy, Ji Chang-wook’s agency – Spring Company – sprung into action. They issued a statement and the actor apologized to his fans. The statement read, “The behind-the-scenes content in question included a scene of actor Ji Chang Wook smoking an electronic cigarette indoors. The scene brought discomfort to those who saw it as improper.”
Advertisement
The actor apologized to his fans and said, “Actor Ji Chang Wook also recognizes that his behavior was improper, and he feels sorry for disappointing many people. Once again, we deeply apologize to those who watched the content, along with the staff on set, the rest of the cast, and the viewers who gave their love to the drama.”
Advertisement
The agency also mentioned that they would take care to not repeat this action. The statement continued, “With this incident in mind, we will take special care to prevent this kind of improper behavior from reoccurring in the future. Once again, we sincerely apologize for giving many people cause for concern through this incident.”
Advertisement
‘Welcome To Samdal-ri’ stars Ji Chang-wook and Shin Hye-sun in lead roles.