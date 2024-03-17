‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Finalist Dhanashree Verma Hits Out At Trolls: It's Not Fair, Affected My Family

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma often fall victim to trolls. Dhanashree is very active on social media and she often shares solo Instagram reels and sometimes also with her husband. She also participated on the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11' and was the finalist of the season. Recently, one of Dhanashree 's pic with choreographer Pratik Utekar (now deleted) went viral on social media. She was brutally trolled for it. Dhanashree has now taken to social media to slam those who trolled her.
On Saturday, taking to her Instagram handle, Dhanashree shared a video where she requested social media users to ''be kind and spread love''. She said the trolling affected her family and “near and dear ones'' and added, “It’s that simple to ask and be a human first, then to put forward certain verdicts or opinions.”
“I have never in my life been affected by trolls or memes because definitely had a lot of maturity in ignoring or laughing it out loud until this very recent troll occurred. The reason it has affected me this time is because it has affected my family and my near and dear ones,” said the 27-year-old.
“Since you all have the freedom on social media platforms to speak your heart and characters out, that you tend to forget or choose to ignore the sentiments of us and our families. This led to the decision of me taking a detox from social media and trust me, it was very peaceful,'' said Verma on her social media detox.
She further added, “Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill because at the end of the day guys we are all here on this medium just to entertain you guys. So just don’t forget I’m also just a woman, just like your mother, your sister, your friend, your wife. And this is not done. It’s not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up''.
For the unversed, Dhanashree Verma was a wildcard entry on 'JDJ'. In an interview with ETimes, Dhanashree opened up about her husband, Yuzvendra Chahal's reaction to her participation on the reality show. She said, "Yuzvendra is very supportive and unhone kaha mujhe aap jao show karo acche se (he said that you go and perform well on the show). He told me I'm the best and I should do good on the show. We both support each other a lot''.