‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ Finalist Dhanashree Verma Hits Out At Trolls: It's Not Fair, Affected My Family

She further added, “Just requesting you guys to be little more sensitive and focus on our talent and skill because at the end of the day guys we are all here on this medium just to entertain you guys. So just don’t forget I’m also just a woman, just like your mother, your sister, your friend, your wife. And this is not done. It’s not fair. So guys, please, you know, I am known as a fighter and I never give up''.