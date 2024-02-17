‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Sagar Parekh: Never Imagined I Would Make It This Far

On asking him to share about the challenges he faced during the dance performances, he shared, “Of all my performances, one included aerial dance, one of the most challenging forms. It’s tough. It can be painful without any safety measures like a harness. You have to rely on your core strength, your body, especially your arm muscles, to execute those moves without letting any pain show on your face. Imagine performing at a height of 15 to 18 feet without any support – no harness or anything. It’s really scary. Apart from aerial dance, I’ve also explored Sufi and classical Bollywood styles.”