‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’s Sagar Parekh: Never Imagined I Would Make It This Far

Sagar Parekh has been making waves on the dance floor of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’. The journey of this non-dancer is truly remarkable.
From the very beginning, Sagar Parekh embraced the challenge of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ with open arms, despite having minimal dance experience. His journey showcases a remarkable transformation, evolving from a novice to a versatile dancer who fearlessly explores various dance forms. Whether it’s the grace of classical dance or the high-energy beats of hip-hop, Sagar Parekh has ventured into uncharted territories, captivating the audience with each performance.
Sagar Parekh shared his thoughts on the incredible journey so far, stating, “‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’ has been a rollercoaster of emotions and challenges. Every step, every stumble has been a learning experience. I never imagined I would make it this far, and it’s a testament to the support from the audience and the amazing choreographers who believed in me. This journey has not only been about dance but also discovering a newfound love for the art. As an actor I feel, this experience has allowed me to express myself in ways I never thought possible.”
What makes Sagar Parekh’s journey even more inspiring is his resilience in the face of adversity. Despite facing injuries along the way, he didn’t let anything deter his spirit. Instead, Sagar Parekh used these setbacks as stepping stones to improve and push his boundaries. His commitment to the art of dance and determination to overcome obstacles have truly set him apart in the competition.
On asking him to share about the challenges he faced during the dance performances, he shared, “Of all my performances, one included aerial dance, one of the most challenging forms. It’s tough. It can be painful without any safety measures like a harness. You have to rely on your core strength, your body, especially your arm muscles, to execute those moves without letting any pain show on your face. Imagine performing at a height of 15 to 18 feet without any support – no harness or anything. It’s really scary. Apart from aerial dance, I’ve also explored Sufi and classical Bollywood styles.”
Sagar Parekh’s sincerity and dedication have won the hearts of the judges and the audience. His infectious enthusiasm and genuine joy while performing have become a highlight of the show, creating a unique connection with viewers.
As ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11’ unfolds further, do you think he will keep dazzling us with his versatile moves? Share your thoughts with us.