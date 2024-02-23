Jennifer previously opened up about the impact her fame has on her children, admitting it's been difficult for the teens and she feels a lot of "guilt".

She told Audacy: "Being the child of famous parents is really not something that many people can understand, and I feel for them for that because they didn't choose that. Being judged by people that you don't even know in a way is, I think, really difficult for them to kind of grow up and be themselves. It's just like they know that there's a lens on them, and that's hard.”

“Probably not very relatable thing to say, 'cause a lot of people don't understand it. They're like: 'Okay, so you're famous and your kids are blah, blah, blah,' right?' But it is, it's hard for them I think. I did that to them. And so that, you know, again, like, we have this guilt as moms, it's like what we do and what we brought into their lives.”